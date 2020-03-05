Inter With No Desire To Sell Youngster Scouted By Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have little desire to sell 20-year-old centre-back Alessandro Bastoni in the summer despite interest from Manchester City and Barcelona.



The young defender has impressed this season in Serie A and has made eleven league starts for Inter during the ongoing campaign.













Antonio Conte has placed trust in Bastoni in big league games against teams such as Fiorentina and Napoli and his performances have not gone unnoticed.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Manchester City's scouts have been regularly watching the centre-back at Inter this season.





And even Barcelona are believed to have asked for information on the defender, with a view to potentially making a move for him at the end of the season.







But Inter have ruled out selling the young defender in the summer and Conte believes he can be the future lynchpin of the Nerazzurri backline.



Inter are also expected to offer him a new deal soon, which is expected to treble his current wages.





Bastoni currently earns just €300,000 a year at the San Siro.



Despite interest from big clubs, Bastoni is expected to stay put at Inter this summer.

