26 October 2019

05/03/2020 - 12:08 GMT

Roma Tipped To Pass On Permanent Henrikh Mkhitaryan Capture If Key Aim Not Achieved

 




Roma are unlikely to try and turn Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan move from Arsenal into a permanent deal if they do not qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The 31-year-old joined Roma on loan from Arsenal last summer and has been one of the key players for Paulo Fonseca’s side this season.  


 



He has scored six goals and has four assists to his name for Roma, but the Serie A giants do not have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Roma are considering trying to sign him from Arsenal on a permanent basis, but it is dependent on a number of factors from now until the end of the season.
 


And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, qualifying for the Champions League will play a major role in Roma’s decision on whether to turn the Armenian’s loan into a permanent move.



Roma are fifth in the standings, three points behind Atalanta in fourth and their summer window is dependent on Champions League cash.

They are not likely to approach Arsenal for Mkhitaryan in the summer if they are not in the Champions League next season.
 


The Serie A giants are running a tight ship and without Champions League money, they are expected to let Mkhitaryan return to Arsenal without a fight.
 