This Is What I Admire About David Moyes – Mikel Arteta

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed his admiration for his former Everton boss David Moyes and his ability to build solid cultures at clubs, while warning the Gunners about the threat posed by West Ham United this weekend.



Arteta was a lynchpin of Moyes’ Everton sides between 2005 and 2011 before he left to join Arsenal, where he became club captain and now is their head coach.













The Spaniard will take on his former manager when Arsenal host West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and the Gunners boss is expecting a tough game as he is well-aware of how organised a Moyes team can be, with a physical approach expected.



The Arsenal head coach said in a press conference: “They caused a lot of problems to big teams recently.





“I know David because I worked with him for seven years. I know his structure, I know how organised he is.







"I am sure he'll put a team out there that is going to make life very difficult for us. They will compete, they will be physical.



"We need to use our resources, play our game and then just think about performing. That performance will bring the points home", the Spaniard added.





Arteta, expanding on his view of Moyes, added: "The thing that I admire the person, who he is, his values, how he deals with people, who he is, how he treats people, how he treated the players when they were there.



"How well he deals with creating a culture around a club, a chemistry between the players and a belief that we could do something as a team. And then he works really hard."



Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners away at West Ham earlier this season and the Hammers' last victory at the Emirates Stadium came in 2015.

