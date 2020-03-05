We Need To Stop Them – Fulham Star On Locking Horns With Leeds and Rivals

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham star Aboubakar Kamara believes that the Cottagers have the opportunity to stop Leeds United, and their other promotion rivals, in their tracks as they face them before the end of the season.



With just ten more games to go before the regular Championship comes to a close, only 12 points separate table-toppers West Brom and fifth-placed Brentford.













Fulham, who are placed third, have 63 points to their name and are five points behind second placed Leeds, who they have been attempting to reel in during recent weeks.



Out of the remaining ten games, the Cottagers are scheduled to take on each of their immediate promotion rivals, including the Baggies and the Whites.





Kamara thinks that playing promotion rivals means Fulham still have an opportunity to deal real damage to their opponents' promotion bids and has dubbed each game a cup final.







“We know we need to approach each game with confidence”, Kamara told Fulham's official site.



“Every game is a cup final, because we play West Brom, Leeds, Brentford and Nottingham Forest. We need to win to stop them.





“We play them all so it’s in our hands, but they will think the same thing, so there’s something in it for everyone which makes it very interesting.”



Fulham are due to play both Bristol City and Brentford, with both teams in the top seven, before they make the trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds.

