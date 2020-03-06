He’s Taken Me Under His Wing – Rangers Teenager On Senior Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Dapo Mebude has lifted the lid on how Light Blues striker Jermain Defoe has taken him under his wing, taking his time to give the youngster advice.



The up and coming Gers striker made his debut for the Glasgow outfit under the management of Steven Gerrard last season, coming on as a substitute in a league game against Kilmarnock.













While the 18-year-old is yet to earn his second first-team appearance for the club, he has been regularly involved with Gerrard's squad in training.



During his time with the senior squad, including when he flew to Dubai for a winter camp earlier this year, veteran English striker Defoe took the teenage forward under his wing.





Giving an insight into the help the 37-year-old has given him, Mebude has expressed his delight at being mentored by a star like Defoe, who he feels is doing him a world of good by giving him advice.







"I think the main one [in the first-team to give advice] is Jermain Defoe", Mebude told Rangers TV.



"I think everyone has seen how he took me under his wing and gave me a lot of advice.





"Being from London myself as well and growing up from the same area, stuff like that is just… for him to do that for me just does me a world of good. So yes, it has been good for myself."



Still in the early years of his career, Mebude will be hopeful of following in Defoe's footsteps, with the veteran having had a long and successful career.

