I’ve Worked Hard For This – Odion Ighalo After Bagging FA Cup Brace

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is delighted that his hard work behind the scenes to get himself into shape is finally paying off.



Ighalo scored a brace in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Derby County at Pride Park on Thursday night and helped his side to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.













The striker, who joined Manchester United on loan in January, has already netted three goals for the club and has been turning out to be a good squad option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Fear of the coronavirus kept Ighalo away from the first-team squad until the day of his debut against Chelsea and he trained individually for the first two weeks as a Manchester United player.





And Ighalo admits that he has worked his socks off to get back into shape and receive the opportunity to feature for Manchester United and is happy that it is paying off on the pitch.







“The most important thing was that we won today, but I am obviously happy with the goals I scored”, the striker told Viasat.



“It has been some fun weeks.





“I have worked hard for this. I have worked hard to get in shape.



“But now we are in the cup and looking forward to the important match on Sunday.”



Ighalo could though be on the bench when Manchester United face Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

