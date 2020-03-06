XRegister
06/03/2020 - 21:41 GMT

Lazio Expected To Try For Everton Tracked Memphis Depay

 




Everton tracked Memphis Depay is on Lazio's radar as a potential summer signing, it has been claimed in Italy.

Depay has been out of action since December due to a cruciate ligament injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.  


 



But the Lyon winger’s future has been under the scanner with suggestions that he could be leaving the Ligue 1 giants during the summer transfer window.

A move to England has been mooted for the former Manchester United winger, as Everton have been linked with tracking him, but Depay has also been attracting interest from one of the big clubs in Italy.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are expected to try and explore a deal to sign the Dutchman in the summer.



But the negotiations are expected to be complicated for a number of reasons, including concerns over his fitness.

Lyon are also in talks with his representatives over offering him a new deal and are looking to get a deal over the line before the summer.
 


If Depay does not sign a new deal, he will enter the summer with only a year left on his current contract.
 