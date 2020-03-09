Sunderland Perfect Game Believes Bristol Rovers Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner believes that the Gas could not have asked for a better game than Sunderland at home as they look to bounce back after a string of disappointing results.



The Pirates have lost three matches in League One in a row and have slipped down the table to 15th, slipping well adrift of the playoff race.













Now as an under-pressure Garner prepares to send his team back on to the pitch, he insists that he could not have asked for any better game than the one against Phil Parkinson's side at the Memorial Stadium.



The manager also issued a rallying cry for his team, insisting that his players need to be up for it and show the Black Cats what they are all about.





"You couldn’t ask for a better game than Sunderland at home", Garner said at a press conference.







"Huge, huge football club, massive following that will come down tomorrow night, it’s under lights on a Tuesday night at the Mem.



"There’s no better game and we need to be right up for it and show them what we’re all about and come out fighting tomorrow night."





Sunderland have seen their good form stop in recent games, with a defeat and two draws in their last three matches, however they thrashed Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season.

