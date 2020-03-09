We Know What’s At Stake – Leeds United Star Ready For Nine Cup Finals

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Stuart Dallas believes that the remaining nine Championship games are like nine cup finals for the Whites as they prepare themselves to do anything to achieve the goal of promotion to the Premier League.



The Whites managed to climb up to the top of the table, leapfrogging West Brom, as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.













With that there are now just nine games remaining until the end of the regular season and Dallas believes that his side will now take each game as a cup final and try to get over the line after missing out on the chance last season.



“There’s nine games to go, nine cup finals and I’m sure the rest of the season will be a rollercoaster", Dallas told his club's official site.





“We have to do everything we can do to be ready for the next match, we are professionals, we know what’s at stake and we don’t want to let that go.







“When you see the end results and what we can achieve, you’ll do anything to get there."



Next up for Leeds is what is expected to be a physical test against Cardiff City and the winger is of the view that the Whites will be tested in Wales.





“We will go again against Cardiff next week, if they win they can go into the playoffs, so it’s another tough one."



Leeds played out a 3-3 draw at home against Cardiff earlier this season, as they collapsed from holding a 3-0 lead to have to make do with a point.

