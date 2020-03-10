48-Minutes of Football Leeds United Star Taking Home Close To £100k A Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is earning close to £100,000 a week in wages, but the Whites are not covering it all, according to The Athletic.



The Yorkshire giants agreed a deal with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig to sign Augustin on loan until the end of the season and he linked up with the side in January before the transfer window closed; he has made no impact so far though and is now injured.













Leeds have an obligation to sign him on a permanent basis if they win promotion to the Premier League, for a fee of around £17m to £18m.



And Leeds may need Premier League football to take on his salary as he is earning close to £100,000 a week.





Augustin, who has looked short of match fitness since he arrived and managed just 48 minutes of Championship football, is though not burdening Leeds with all his salary.







Leeds are covering part of his salary, with RB Leipzig picking up the rest, but it is unclear what the split between the two clubs is.



If Leeds are not promoted then they are not obligated to sign Augustin, but do have an option to keep hold of him.





However, his wage demands would most likely make it impossible for Leeds to keep hold of him if they are still playing Championship football next season.



He has had just three league outings, all from the bench, for Leeds since he arrived.

