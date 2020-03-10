Jose Mourinho Taking Spurs Backwards – Former Top Flight Striker After European Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has claimed Tottenham Hotspur have gone backwards under Jose Mourinho after they crashed out of the Champions League at RB Leipzig.



Tottenham headed to Germany with a raft of injury problems and having lost the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie 1-0 at home.













They were thrashed 3-0 by RB Leipzig on the night to exit the competition 4-0 on aggregate and Sutton thinks Mourinho is taking last season's finalists backwards.



The former top flight striker also pointed towards how much RB Leipzig's team cost to put together compared to Spurs' and believes they are miles ahead of Mourinho's men.





Sutton wrote on Twitter: "Spurs have gone backwards under Jose…







"Leipzig miles ahead and they cost far less to put together…wonder which excuse will be used tonight??"



Mourinho is without a host of attacking players through injury, with Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn just three of those sidelined.





The Tottenham boss must now quickly switch his attention to trying to make sure his side are in the Champions League again next season by virtue of their finish in the Premier League.



