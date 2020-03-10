Lazio Scouting Tottenham Hotspur Target Jonathan David Intensely

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have joined the chase for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked forward Jonathan David, with the club sending scouts regularly to watch him in action for Gent.



The 20-year-old forward has piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe this season with his performances for Gent and has been linked with a summer move away from the club.













Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with an interest in the forward and as many as four Bundesliga clubs have been keeping tabs on his performances in Belgium.



There has also been Italian interest in David and Lazio are claimed to be the latest club who are keen to get their hands on the player.





According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Lazio have already watched him several times in games involving Gent and they are expected to ramp up their interest in him.







The Serie A giants are in the market for a forward in the summer and David is one of the players the club are keeping tabs on.



Gent have already claimed that they have every intention to keep the forward at the club next season.





And it could take much more than €25m to snare him away from Gent in the next summer transfer window; Lazio, on course to qualify for the Champions League, could have the funds needed to do the deal though.

