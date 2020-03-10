Leeds United Star Could Miss Rest of Season, Injured While On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot’s season is likely to be over after he suffered an injury in Vitesse’s 1-0 win over FC Twente at the weekend.



The Dutchman has been on loan at Vitesse from Leeds since last summer and has been expected to complete the season at the side.













He scored the winner against FC Twente at the weekend, but was withdrawn in the 40th minute of the game due to an injury.



Vitesse feared a serious injury and, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, it has been confirmed that he has suffered damage to his meniscus.





The winger will undergo surgery soon and it will end Grot's season, with the Leeds loanee set to out for the rest of the campaign.







The 21-year-old will go under the knife at the Rijnstate hospital and it remains to be seen whether he will return to Leeds for his rehabilitation.



Grot has not been part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans at Leeds and has been on loan in the Netherlands over the last two seasons.





With Leeds expecting to be in the Premier League next season, it remains to be seen whether he can make his way into their plans once he recovers.

