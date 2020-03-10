Man Utd Shouldn’t Be Playing Defensively At Old Trafford – Steve Nicol

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has insisted that it was not pretty to watch Manchester United defend deep against Manchester City on Sunday.



Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay helped Manchester United beat Pep Guardiola’s men 2-0 at Old Trafford and help them to record their first league double over their local rivals in a decade.













Despite only enjoying a quarter of the possession, Manchester United created more chances, had more shots on target and were widely regarded as deserving winners on Sunday in the local derby.



However, Nicol did not like the tactics Ole Gunnar Solskjaer resorted to in order to get the win and believes Manchester United should be playing more dominant football at home.





He feels it is unbecoming of a club of Manchester United’s stature to sit back and defend deep at home and feels they should play on the front foot when playing at Old Trafford.







Nicol said on ESPC FC: “I feel Manchester United at home should be going about it in a different manner.



“I expect Newcastle, and teams like that, to sit tight, get men behind the ball and then on the occasion they can, they break.





“That is not Manchester United.



“Manchester United are about attacking football, free-flowing, creating chances and scoring goals.



“Yes, they look like that they have good team spirit, yes Bruno Fernandes looks a proper player, but I just don’t expect Manchester United at Old Trafford to sit with ten men behind the ball and defend.”



Manchester United are now unbeaten in ten in all competitions and in eight of those games they recorded a clean sheet.

