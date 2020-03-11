Feyenoord Trying Again To Lock Down Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Feyenoord are set to make a fresh attempt to convince Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu to sign a new contract ahead of the summer transfer window.



The 19-year-old winger has three years left to run on his current deal, but he has been widely linked with a move away from Feyenoord in the summer.













The Turkey Under-21 international has attracted the interest of several clubs in Europe and Arsenal are believed to be one of the leading contenders to secure his signature at the end of the season.



Spanish giants Sevilla are also keeping close tabs on the player, but Feyenoord remain determined to keep the winger at the club next season.





And according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, this week Feyenoord are making a fresh attempt to convince the youngster to sign fresh and improved terms with the club.







The Dutch giants want to keep hold of their academy graduate and are prepared to offer him a pay rise to convince him to stay.



The two sides had previously held talks over a new deal but no agreement was reached between the parties.





Feyenoord are prepared to put in more effort to keep Kokcu, but it has been claimed that if no agreement is reached, the club are likely to sell him.



Arsenal and Sevilla are keeping their eyes peeled on the development in the Netherlands with regards to the talks between Feyenoord and the winger’s representatives.

