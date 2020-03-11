Saw Good Team And Bad Team – Former Top Flight Star Not Shocked By Tottenham Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes that Tottenham Hotspur losing to RB Leipzig should not have been a surprise for anyone.



Tottenham capitulated in Germany on Tuesday night when they lost 3-0 at RB Leipzig and exited the Champions League last 16 tie on a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.













Spurs crashed out of the Champions League and their league form suggests that they may not be back in the competition next season too unless results improve dramatically over the next few weeks.



Hislop insisted that it was clear that Tottenham were not as good as Leipzig by any measure and there was a misplaced sense of confidence that they were fighting on an equal footing.





The former goalkeeper stressed that it should come as no shock that they failed to compete with Leipzig given the form of the two teams this season.







Hislop said on ESPN FC: “You saw a good team and a bad team. RB Leipzig are a very good team and Spurs quite clearly aren’t.



“There is an arrogance around Spurs, I am not sure whether it is born out of an English football or Premier League mentality, or whether it was born out of last season or who their manager is.





“Leipzig have lost five games in all competitions all season long, Spurs have lost four games in the last three weeks.



“I am not sure why this result is much of a surprise.”



Tottenham will host Manchester United on Sunday in a crucial game for both teams’ top-four hopes this season.

