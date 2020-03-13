Jose Mourinho Is Getting Nothing Out of Tottenham – Tam McManus

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus believes Jose Mourinho will lose his job if Tottenham Hotspur do not show vast improvement next season.



Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League after a limp performance against RB Leipzig and are in danger of not being in the competition altogether next season.













Mourinho has faced flak for playing the blame game, complaints about the state of his squad and his open admission of wanting to end the season soon.



There are question marks over whether he is the right man to rebuild the squad and McManus believes Mauricio Pochettino’s work now looks even better compared to how Tottenham have played in recent weeks.





The Tottenham boss is likely to be given funds to retool his squad in the summer, but the former striker stressed if results do not improve next season, Mourinho could be shown the door.







McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “They were poor [against RB Leipzig] and they have been poor for a number of weeks.



“They are missing big players – Harry Kane and [Heung-Min] Son – and I just think they have nothing to offer up front. They don’t look like they are going to score.





“I think it shows how well Pochettino did with that squad, he did a great job, and now Jose coming in, he is getting nothing out of them at all.



“He will get the summer window, but this time next year, if he is still not doing the business, he will be out of the door.”



It is unclear just when the current season might end due to the Coronavirus outbreak now affecting the football programme.

