Man Utd Will Win This – Former Top Flight Star Fancies Red Devils Against Tottenham

Former Premier League star Shaka Hislop has insisted that the Tottenham Hotspur clash has come at the perfect time for Manchester United.



Manchester United are on an unbeaten run of eleven games in all competitions and smashed LASK Linz 5-0 away from home on Thursday night in the Europa League.













The Premier League giants are expecting to take another step towards finishing in the top four this season when they travel to Tottenham on Sunday and are looking to win all three points.



Tottenham are at the other end of the form spectrum and are winless in their last six games in all competitions under Jose Mourinho.





Hislop believes Manchester United have found the perfect time to face Tottenham and he is fully expecting them to beat the north London club on Sunday.







The former goalkeeper said on ESPN FC: “I think United will win this.



“In terms of this game, it has come at the perfect time for Manchester United and it probably couldn’t have come at a worse time for Spurs.





“United will get the job done.”



A win on Sunday would help Manchester United to pull away from one of the top contenders in Tottenham and further compound the north London club’s problems.



Questions remain however over whether the match will take place due to Coronavirus fears.

