Our Game Against Arsenal Shouldn’t Have Gone Ahead – West Ham Star

West Ham United centre-back Angelo Ogbonna feels that it is unacceptable that the Hammers' Premier League clash against Arsenal on 7th March was allowed to go ahead amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.



The Gunners took on Olympiacos in the Europa League towards the end of February, with the Greek side's owner Evangelos Marinakis later testing positive for Coronavirus; Marinakis' positive test was announced on 10th March, three days after West Ham played Arsenal.













Arsenal put players into self-isolation which led to the postponement of their Premier League meeting with Manchester City on Wednesday, while then head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for Coronavirus, just before the league was suspended.



Ogbonna, who hails from the European country which has been most badly affected by the Coronavirus in the shape of Italy, feels that West Ham's game against Arsenal should not have been allowed by the Premier League to take place.





He told Italian daily Corriere dello Sera: "It was completely unacceptable that the game between us and Arsenal was allowed to go ahead.







"They had just played Olympiacos and their president tested positive for Coronavirus.



"It is almost as if they were waiting for someone to die before taking action", Ogbonna blasted.





The West Ham centre-back also revealed that he has not been tested and he feels that in itself shows the situation is still not being treated seriously enough.



"I have not been tested or checked. That is another testament to an attitude which is at the very least superficial."



The Premier League and English football authorities have now suspended all football until at least 3rd April, with a host of clubs now having players in isolation.



The UK government could ban mass gatherings in the country from next weekend as the Coronavirus outbreak continues.

