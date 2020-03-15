XRegister
26 October 2019

15/03/2020 - 17:28 GMT

No Sign-off On Gabriel To Everton, Arsenal Still Listed As Potential Destination

 




Everton have not wrapped up the signing of in-demand Lille defender Gabriel, it has been claimed in France, with no agreement between the French club and the Toffees, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain remain alive to the player. 

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to add to his Everton squad when the summer transfer window opens and is an admirer of Lille defender Gabriel.  


 



A host of sides have been linked with the 22-year-old Brazilian, including PSG, Arsenal and Leicester City.

It has been claimed in England that Everton have virtually wrapped up the signature of Gabriel, who will join the Goodison Park outfit in the summer.
 


However, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, while Everton are pushing to complete the capture of Gabriel, no deal has been done yet.



Lille are claimed to have received several proposals for Gabriel, while the player has also not made a firm decision over where to move to.

Arsenal and PSG also remain keen on Gabriel and are keeping close tabs on the defender's situation.
 


Gabriel has made a total of 34 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Lille, picking up six bookings in the process.

He has yet to be capped by Brazil at senior international level.
 