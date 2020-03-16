Chelsea Make Jeremie Boga Demands Known To Sassuolo

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have demanded a fee from Sassuolo to give up their buy-back option on Jeremie Boga this summer.



Sassuolo signed the winger from Chelsea in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €3m, but the Blues have a €15m buy-back option on the player.













Boga has enjoyed a breakthrough season in Italy and several clubs have taken note of his performances with a view to signing him during the next transfer window.



Sassuolo held talks with Chelsea last month to discuss the buy-back issue and it has been claimed that the west London club have made their demands known.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Chelsea have told Sassuolo that if they receive a fee of €11.5m they would forego their buy-back option on Boga.







It is unclear whether Sassuolo have agreed to pay that fee, but Boga has been attracting the interest of several clubs.



Serie A giants Napoli have identified the winger as their primary target for the summer transfer window.





Inter have also been keeping tabs on him with Antonio Conte likely to look for a wide attacker in the next transfer window.



But Boga’s future could depend on whether Sassuolo agree to pay the fee Chelsea have demanded.

