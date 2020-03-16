Paul Pogba Remains Determined To Leave Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba still wants to leave Old Trafford in the summer despite the club being ready to trigger the extension in his contract, it has been claimed in Italy.



Pogba has a contract until 2021 with Manchester United, but it has been persistently speculated that he will be sold in the upcoming summer window.













It has also been claimed in some quarters he could consider signing a new deal at Old Trafford, as uncertainty about his future reigns.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Manchester United will trigger the one-year extension in Pogba’s contract despite all the rumours.





But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the midfielder is still determined to leave Manchester United in the summer.







Despite the club considering taking up the option on extending Pogba’s contract, the player has not changed his mind about leaving.



He remains focused on pushing his way out of the club and returning to Juventus is claimed to be his preferred choice.





But with the potential scenario of no more football happening this season, it remains to be seen whether any club would consider paying Manchester United’s asking price for a player who has not played since September.

