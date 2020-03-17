XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

17/03/2020 - 09:43 GMT

Napoli Show Interest In Crystal Palace Flop Alexander Sorloth

 




Napoli have shown an interest in Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth, joining Real Madrid in being linked with the Norwegian striker.

Sorloth joined Trabzonspor on loan last summer after struggling at Crystal Palace and has taken to Turkish football like a duck to water.  


 



The Norwegian has been in pristine form this season, scoring 25 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Turkish outfit, as they push for the Super Lig title.

Trabzonspor are likely to take up an option to sign him for €9m, but his future at the club is under the scanner due to interest from several clubs in Europe.
 


Real Madrid have been linked with Sorloth, but now Napoli are also keen, according to Italian radio station Radio Marte.



Sorloth has been offered to the Serie A giants by an agent and Napoli are impressed with what they have seen of the player thus far.

But the Serie A giants could face competition from Real Madrid, who are weighing up signing the Norwegian as a replacement for Luka Jovic.
 


Sorloth is believed to be keener on a move to Spain and Napoli are expected to turn towards Jovic if they fail to sign the Norwegian.
 