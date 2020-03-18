Photo: Off To Get Supplies – Manchester United Star Heading Out, Mask, Gloves On

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is heading out to buy supplies for his family amid the Coronavirus outbreak.



A number of players across the Premier League are either in isolation or training at home, as they look to keep fit with the league having been suspended.













Across the country, people have been stocking up on essentials, something which has caused busy scenes at some supermarkets.



Other countries in Europe have seen lockdowns in a bid to control the virus and Lingard is now braving the crowds to buy the supplies he needs for his family.





Lingard took to social media to post an image of himself with a mask and some gloves.







And the Manchester United star wrote: "Off to get supplies and essentials for the family. Stay safe everyone."



It remains to be seen what supplies Lingard is looking to stock up on, with a number of items having been severely raided at supermarkets across the country.





Manchester United will also hope the precautions which Lingard has taken are enough to protect him against the virus.

