Sunderland Talent Sure Non-League Loan Spell Will Help Development

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland loanee Bali Mumba believes that first team experience at Northern Premier League side South Shields will help him in his development.



The Black Cats starlet joined the Northern Premier League side on loan for the rest of the season at the start of this month and opened his goalscoring account in just his second match with the team.













The goal came in what was the 18-year-old's first start for the club as he scored the only goal of the match against Nantwich Town to help his side secure a 1-0 win; he has since scored against FC United of Manchester in a 5-3 win.



Despite making an early impact, the Sunderland youngster feels he will still need to get used to the physical nature of non-league football.





The Sunderland starlet also has no doubt that a good spell at South Shields will stand him in good stead for his return to the Stadium of Light.







“I've got to get used to the physicality”, Mumba told Sunderland's official site.



“My arms and legs are sore but it's part of learning, you have to get on with it and keep pushing.





“It’s an experience that is going to help me big time in the long run.



“The physicality is good, and it’s taught me so far that you have just got to get up and keep fighting.”



With the Cornavirus outbreak affecting football across the UK, it remains to be seen how much game time Mumba will get the opportunity to clock up, with all games at Mariners Park postponed for now.

