Manchester United Still In Market To Add In This Position

Manchester United are in the market for a holding midfielder in the summer, despite extending Nemanja Matic’s contract by one more year, according to The Athletic.



Matic was a key part of the resurgence Manchester United enjoyed before the season was suspended due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Europe.













He was certain to leave the club in January if not for an injury to Scott McTominay and was expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window on a free transfer.



But Manchester United have taken up the option to extend his contract by one more year and are in talks with him over a new deal.





But Serbian’s contract does not take the focus away from Manchester United’s goal to sign a holding midfielder in the summer.







The club realise that Matic, 31, is not a long term option and the club are in the market for a holding midfielder.



Manchester United have not ruled themselves out of contention for Birmingham City’s teenage prodigy Jude Bellingham, who many believe will end up as a holding midfielder.





The club are believed to be scouring the market for options and have also been linked with an interest in Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

