Inter Weigh Up Move For Bayern Munich Midfielder

Serie A giants Inter have identified Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso as a potential target for the summer transfer window.



Tolisso has been a bit-part player at Bayern Munich this season and his future at the club has been the subject of much speculation.













It has been claimed that Tolisso is one of the players Bayern Munich are considering selling in the summer as part of their restructuring of the squad for next season.



Manchester United failed with a loan bid for the Frenchman in January and, along with Arsenal, have continued to be linked with him.





But Tolisso has also been attracting interest from Italy and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have zeroed in on him as a potential target for the summer.







With Bayern Munich prepared to sell him, Inter believe they can sign the 25-year-old at an affordable transfer fee of around €35m.



His wages of around €7m per year are also not a massive problem for Inter, who believe Tolisso could be a very good addition to their squad in the summer.





But Inter are likely to face stiff competition for his signature as apart from Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Napoli have also been keeping tabs on the French World Cup winner.

