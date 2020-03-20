Leeds United Fans Deserve Club Back In Premier League – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Yeboah has heaped praise on the Whites fans for creating a fantastic atmosphere inside Elland Road and believes that they deserve to see their team back in Premier League.



The 53-year-old spent two seasons at the club between 1995 and 1997, quickly going on to become a fan favourite, netting 32 goals in all competitions in an overall 66 games.













Yeboah keeps tabs on what is happening at Leeds and has taken time to heap praise on the club's fans, insisting that the Whites have a fantastic stadium and fantastic management.



“The fans and the club deserve to be back in the Premier League, as they have the qualities, a fantastic stadium and fantastic management", Yeboah told Leeds' official site.





"We are all keeping our fingers crossed that Leeds can come back to the Premier League.”







Leeds have not played in the top flight since 2004 and are on course to end that Premier League absence this term.



However, the Coronavirus has now shut down football until at least 30th April and the jury is out on when football will be able to resume.

