Vincent Kompany Would Kill Me – Spurs Star Jokingly Rules Out Moves To Two Clubs

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has jokingly ruled out joining Belgian giants Anderlecht and Club Brugge.



The centre-back is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer and could be looking for a new challenge, with several sides assessing him as an attractive possibility; he has been strongly linked with former club Ajax.













A Belgium international, a move to his homeland has also been floated, but Vertonghen has ruled out top Belgian sides Anderlecht and Club Brugge.



"When I choose Club Brugge, Vincent Kompany kills me", Vertonghen, joking, was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.





"If I choose Anderlecht, my wife will kill me", he added.







Vertonghen, 32, has made 19 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League so far this season, though it is unclear if he will have the opportunity to add to the total.



The Coronavirus outbreak means the league is suspended until 30th April and it is unclear if it will be able to resume on that date.





Vertonghen is out of contract at the end of June, but Tottenham may look for a short-term agreement if the league is due to run past that date, in an attempt to finish the season.

