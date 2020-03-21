XRegister
21/03/2020 - 22:22 GMT

Arsenal and Liverpool Amongst Clubs Keen On 20-Year-Old Defender

 




Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst a group of clubs tracking Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, according to Sky Sports

Despite the Premier League season having been suspended and doubt cast on when it will be able to resume, clubs are still carrying out assessments of transfer targets and plotting swoops.  


 



Ndicka, a left-footed central defender, has caught the eye in his outings for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and several clubs are alive to his talent.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both actively tracking the 20-year-old, while Valencia and Sevilla lead the charge from Spain. AC Milan and Inter are also interested in Ndicka. 
 


Eintracht Frankfurt secured the services of the 20-year-old from French side Auxerre in the summer of 2018, with him penning a five-year contract.



He quickly established himself at the Bundesliga side and has now won admirers at a host of top clubs in Europe.

Ndicka's Eintracht Frankfurt sit 12th in the Bundesliga, having let in 41 goals in 24 league games so far this season. 
 


The defender is also able to be deployed as a left-back when required.
 