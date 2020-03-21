Former Leeds Star Floats Promotion Question If Season Resumes After Three-Month Break

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton has raised the question of whether Leeds United could still be confident of sealing promotion to the Premier League if the season only resumes in three months' time.



The Coronavirus has led to the shutdown of football across the globe and though the EFL has only suspended the game until 30th April, many feel matches will only be able to resume months after that date.













The preference of the EFL and the Premier League is to finish the current seasons, raising the possible prospect of campaigns ending when autumn has arrived.



Leeds top the Championship table, but Prutton, who is confident about the quality of the squad at Elland Road, has raised the question mark of whether the Whites can still be confident of going up.





"If the season resumes again in three months’ time for example then you will have a load of footballers coming back and no matter how hard they have trained, the general level of fitness will probably be down anyway. I can’t see any one team having a massive advantage over someone else", he wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.







"Can Leeds still be confident of sealing promotion? It’s hard to even know.



"If the season is shut for a bit and you pick up where you left off then you are still looking at the abilities of the squads, the consistencies of the squads and how well you quantify the squads and on their day Leeds are one of the best teams.





"The frustrating thing from a Leeds United fans’ point of view is that it might be an awful long time before you see them back in action again.



"It’s a real head-scratcher but the general health of not just our little island but our place in Europe and Europe’s position in the world has got to be absolutely paramount", Prutton added.



Leeds still have another nine matches to play in the Championship this season and boast a seven-point lead over third placed Fulham.

