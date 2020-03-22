XRegister
22/03/2020 - 12:03 GMT

Anfield Is Emotional – Former Fiorentina Star Can’t Forget Liverpool Clash

 




Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Sebastien Frey has hailed the atmosphere at Liverpool's Anfield and admits he can never forget beating the Reds at the ground. 

Frey, who was on the books at Fiorentina from 2005 until 2011, locked horns with Liverpool in the Champions League group stage in 2009.  


 



Fiorentina ran out 2-1 winners in front of over 40,000 Liverpool fans to secure their place at the top of Group E, while the Reds finished third and exited the competition.

For Frey, the evening, in front of the famous Liverpool faithful, was emotional and one that he will never forget. 
 


"The stadium of Anfield is emotional and beating them has been unforgettable", the former goalkeeper was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FirenzeViola.it.



Frey admits that he still has fond memories of his time at Fiorentina and cares about the Serie A side.

"I care about all the teams that I played for, but obviously in the six years in Florence I built something important", he added.
 


The former goalkeeper, who won two caps at international level for France, joined Fiorentina from Parma, initially on loan, in 2005, before the move became permanent a year later.

He finished off his career at Genoa and Bursaspor after leaving Fiorentina.
 