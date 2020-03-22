Jose Mourinho Could Swoop For Spanish Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could launch a raid on Benfica to land left-back Alejandro Grimaldo in the summer transfer window, according to football.london.



Mourinho is expected to carry out work on reshaping his squad when the summer window opens in a bid to put Spurs in a good place when the 2020/21 campaign eventually rolls out.













Left-back is set to be an area Mourinho will address and he could opt to look to his homeland for a solution.



Benfica's Grimaldo has been putting in solid displays at the Estadio da Luz and Mourinho may look to tempt him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





The 24-year-old is firmly established in the backline at Benfica and before the season was put on hold due to the Coronavirus made 39 appearances across all competitions.







Grimaldo featured in all six of his side's Champions League group stage games, along with their last 32 Europa League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk.



The Valencia-born defender came through the youth ranks at Barcelona and began his career turning out for the Catalans' B side.





Benfica raided the Camp Nou for Grimaldo in the January 2016 transfer window, taking the Spaniard to Portugal, where he has since flourished.

