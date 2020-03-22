XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

22/03/2020 - 14:59 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Have Looked At In-Demand Ligue 1 Midfielder

 




Tottenham Hotspur have looked at in-demand Liverpool target Boubakary Soumare as Jose Mourinho assesses strengthening his midfield, according to football.london

Despite football having been suspended due to the Coronavirus, clubs are looking at their summer targets as they plot how to strengthen their squads when the transfer window swings open again.  


 



Lille midfielder Soumare is expected to be flooded with offers in the summer, with Liverpool the latest club to be linked with wanting to snap up the 21-year-old Ligue 1 schemer.

Tottenham are also alive to the Paris Saint-Germain youth product, with Mourinho's side having taken a look at the midfielder. 
 


It is unclear if Tottenham think Soumare fits the bill for what they need and whether they will actively look to enter the chase for his signature in the summer.



He turned out for Lille in the Champions League group stage this season, featuring against Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia.

Soumare left PSG for Lille in 2017 in a bid to enjoy greater first team opportunities and has now made a total of 69 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, with his decision paying off.
 


Lille have the 21-year-old under contract until the summer of 2022.
 