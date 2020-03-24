Arsenal and Liverpool Yet To Take Action On Interest In 20-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool have yet to take concrete action for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.



The young French defender has attracted attention on the back of his performances for Eintracht Frankfurt, with a host of sides having been linked with him.













Premier League pair Arsenal and Liverpool, along with Italian powerhouses AC Milan and Inter, and Spanish sides Sevilla and Valencia, are all firm admirers of Ndicka.



However, with the Coronavirus having put football to a stop, there have been no concrete approaches for the defender, according to German daily Bild.





Arsenal and Liverpool especially are claimed to be fully focusing on dealing with the fallout from the Coronavirus, including keeping their players fit and looking at how games can be played.







In the current climate Eintracht Frankfurt look to be in a strong position to keep hold of the 20-year-old.



Ndicka has made a total of 25 appearances for the Bundesliga side so far this season.





He is one of a small number of left-footed centre-backs, something which has also increased his attractiveness to a number of sides.

