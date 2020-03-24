As Good As It Gets – Leeds United Star Picks Out Memorable Moment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United starlet Jamie Shackleton picked out the Whites' thrilling 3-2 win away at Aston Villa as his favourite moment for the club, besides his debut.



The young midfielder broke through into the first team under Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018 and the Argentine has continued to hand Shackleton playing time.













His debut came under Bielsa in a 4-1 win away at Derby County when he was introduced as a substitute, but along with that clash, a game against Aston Villa stands out for the 20-year-old.



The Villans went 2-0 up in the first-half of the Championship game, but Bielsa's side refused to give up and scored three times to run out 3-2 winners.





Shackleton came on as a substitute late in the second half and admits that Leeds winning the way they did, by scoring deep into injury time, is as good as a comeback can get.







“Other than my debut, winning away at Aston Villa", Shackleton told his club's official site while responding to a question about his favourite Leeds moment.



"I came on for the last part of it when we’d got it back to 2-2. When I came on it felt right and we felt on top.





"We felt like a goal was coming and for it to happen right at the end, it’s as good as it gets really, especially at a ground like that.”



Leeds will hope to be playing at more such impressive stadiums next season by earning promotion to the Premier League, however the fate of the season is unclear due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

