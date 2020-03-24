Like Separate World At Chelsea – Rangers Talent On Big Difference

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Nathan Young-Coombes has admitted that boss Steven Gerrard speaking to him means a lot because at Chelsea, the youngsters would never even see the first team manager, or even the first team squad.



Young-Coombes headed north of the border to join Rangers last season and wasted no time in making his mark as he featured for the club's Under-17 side in the Al Kass Cup, which the Gers won.













The teenager is looking to catch Gerrard's eye as he tries to push up towards the first team and is thrilled that the senior team boss has already spoken to him.



Attention from arguably the most important figure at the club is something Young-Coombes cherishes all the more because it was something which, he admits, never happened at Chelsea, comparing the academy and first team at the Blues as like different worlds.





"I have spoken to him a couple of times and that means a lot because, at Chelsea, you wouldn’t even see the first team manager at all", Young-Coombes was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"You wouldn’t see any of the first team players, everything is so closed off and it is like a separate world.



"Here, the Academy is linked to the first team so you will see the players, the coaches and the manager", he added.





Young forward Young-Coombes has turned out for Rangers in the UEFA Youth League this season, a competition in which he grabbed an impressive four goals in five games.



The 17-year-old has also played for Rangers in the Scottish Challenge Cup, with the young Gers going on an impressive run to the semi-final, with wins over Ballymena, Solihull Moors and Wrexham.

