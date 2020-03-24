RB Leipzig Hit Accelerator In Teenage Defender Chase, Celtic Also Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are stepping up efforts to land Rennes star Brandon Soppy, with Celtic and Nice also interested in the player.



Soppy, an 18-year-old right-back, has yet to make his senior debut for Rennes, but has been attracting eyeballs with his performances in youth football.













The defender is a wanted man and, according to Eurosport France, RB Leipzig are pressing the accelerator on efforts to take him to Germany.



RB Leipzig are not alone in their admiration of Soppy though, with Scottish champions Celtic and French outfit Nice also keen on him.





The Bundesliga outfit want to make sure they win the race for the teenager and they are rapidly stepping up on their efforts.







Soppy has turned out for Rennes in the UEFA Youth League this season, featuring against FK Brodarac, Maccabi Petah Tikva and Club Brugge.



He has represented France at multiple youth levels and is currently a France Under-18 international.





Soppy has yet to make his senior bow for Rennes, who currently sit a lofty third in the French top flight, just six points off second placed Marseille and inside a Champions League qualification spot.

