West Ham United Talent In Contention For Promotion To Senior Team Next Term

Young West Ham United goalkeeper Joseph Anang is line to be pushed up to the Hammers' first team squad next season, according to Ghana Soccernet.



The teenage shot-stopper has been in impressive form for West Ham's Under-23s in the Premier League 2 this season and David Moyes has seemingly taken note of his displays.













West Ham, who were relegated from Division One to Division Two last season, sit on top of the league and goalkeeper Anang has kept eight clean sheets.



Moyes now wants to slot the goalkeeper into the first team mix and will move him up the ranks for next season.





He was involved in the first team's pre-season preparations last summer and will be aiming to catch the eye ahead of next season.







Anang has not yet made his senior West Ham debut, but appears to be closing in on his Hammers bow.



The shot-stopper has been capped by England at Under-20 level and Moyes will hope he can step up and perform at senior level for West Ham if given the opportunity.





It is unclear when next season will start, with the Coronavirus having led to the suspension of the current season until at least 30th April.

