Certainly Not Behind Closed Doors – Rangers Star On Getting Back To Action

Rangers skipper James Tavernier is not keen on playing behind closed doors and insists that he and his team-mates want to return to action in front of the fans when it is safe to do so.



Footballing action is suspended around the world owing to the recent outbreak of coronavirus and Scotland is no different.













With the Scottish FA extending the suspension of all football-related activity until 30th April, Tavernier insists that he and his team-mates have been allotted specific fitness and dietary programmes to follow in the coming weeks.



The 28-year-old also took time to insist that he and his team-mates are ready to take up the challenge of completing the season when it resumes and will hope to do that in front of their amazing fans.





"As players, we’re in constant contact with the club as this situation changes", Tavernier said via a message on the club's official site.







"We’ve been given specific fitness and dietary programmes to follow in the coming weeks and all the lads are communicating with each other and with the staff.



"The programmes are geared towards us being in the best possible physical condition and we are looking forward to being back together at the club soon.





"We are ready for the challenges of the current season being completed as soon as it’s safe for everyone to do so.



"Rangers wouldn’t exist without its fans and we want to return when it’s safe to do so in front of our unbelievable fans, and certainly not behind closed doors."



Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, but do have a game in hand and are due to face the Bhoys on two more occasions.

