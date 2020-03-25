Juventus Join Chase For Liverpool Linked Winger Ferran Torres

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are exploring the possibility of signing Liverpool linked winger Ferran Torres during the summer transfer window.



The Valencia winger is set to enter the final year of contract this summer and has piqued the interest of several big clubs in recent months.













Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are leading the race for him in Spain, and Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.



Now, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have also joined the growing list of suitors and are interested in signing Torres.





The Spaniard’s contractual situation has been noted by the Juventus board and the club believe Valencia could be willing to let him go this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.







He has a €100m release clause, but Juventus feel Valencia would agree to sell him at a lower figure due to his contractual situation.



Valencia have not given up hope of convincing Torres to sign a new deal and have continued to probe that possibility.





But with time ticking down, the Spanish giants are aware that they could be forced to make a decision on the winger’s future soon.

