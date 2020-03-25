XRegister
26 October 2019

25/03/2020 - 15:38 GMT

Liverpool Rated As Unlikely To Bid For Bundesliga Star, Jurgen Klopp Not Convinced

 




Liverpool are not expected to table a bid for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho due to Jurgen Klopp’s reservations over the England winger, according to the London Evening Standard.

Despite the expected financial stress football is expected to face in the coming months, Sancho is still tipped to leave Dortmund for a large figure in the summer.  


 



Manchester United have long identified him as their number target for the next transfer window and are prepared to make him the club’s most expensive ever signing.

Chelsea are also interested in the player and some at the German club have also been expecting Liverpool to come in with a bid for him in the summer.
 


But it has been claimed that the Merseyside giants will not be tabling an offer due to Klopp’s reservations over the winger.



The Liverpool manager does not want to spend big money on a winger who he does not feel is better than the options he has in his squad at the moment.

Manchester United are leading the chase for Sancho and the England star could be Old Trafford bound.
 


The transfer fee for him is expected to go over the £100m mark and Manchester United have the financial firepower to do the deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Sancho’s arrival will solve his long term problems at right-wing and add impetus to his side’s attack.
 