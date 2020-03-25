XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/03/2020 - 19:50 GMT

Rangers Loan Star Has Helped Me Raise My Game Indicates Livingston Custodian

 




Livingston goalkeeper Ryan Schofield credits Rangers loan star Robby McCrorie for pushing him to raise his game at the Tony Macaroni.

Shot-stopper Schofield is under contract at Huddersfield Town and made his senior debut for the English Championship club earlier this season; he was sent out on loan to Livingston in January.  


 



The Huddersfield contracted player picked up a knee injury as soon as he joined the Scottish club though, forcing Gary Holt to bring in Rangers youngster McCrorie.

While Schofield has since returned to action, he admits that the presence of Rangers talent McCrorie at the Tony Macaroni has forced him to improve his game.
 


“I think the [Livingston] experience has been good", Schofield told Huddersfield's official site.



“Obviously, I’ve moved away from home and learnt different life skills as well.

“It didn’t start the way I wanted to it with an injury, I think when you go into a new club, you’re always keen and wanting to impress and I think I pushed myself a bit too` hard looking back on it.
 


“They’ve since brought Robby [McCrorie] in who’s a very good ‘keeper and I’ve had to fight for my place, and I think I’ve put a valiant effort in for my spot.

“It’s been good to get a couple of games under my belt and when I look at it, I’ve probably got more games under my belt at Livingston than I would have at Huddersfield."

McCrorie has made eight appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Livingston, keeping two clean sheets, while Schofield has yet to keep a clean sheet in his three outings.
 