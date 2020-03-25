Rangers Loan Star Has Helped Me Raise My Game Indicates Livingston Custodian

Follow @insidefutbol





Livingston goalkeeper Ryan Schofield credits Rangers loan star Robby McCrorie for pushing him to raise his game at the Tony Macaroni.



Shot-stopper Schofield is under contract at Huddersfield Town and made his senior debut for the English Championship club earlier this season; he was sent out on loan to Livingston in January.













The Huddersfield contracted player picked up a knee injury as soon as he joined the Scottish club though, forcing Gary Holt to bring in Rangers youngster McCrorie.



While Schofield has since returned to action, he admits that the presence of Rangers talent McCrorie at the Tony Macaroni has forced him to improve his game.





“I think the [Livingston] experience has been good", Schofield told Huddersfield's official site.







“Obviously, I’ve moved away from home and learnt different life skills as well.



“It didn’t start the way I wanted to it with an injury, I think when you go into a new club, you’re always keen and wanting to impress and I think I pushed myself a bit too` hard looking back on it.





“They’ve since brought Robby [McCrorie] in who’s a very good ‘keeper and I’ve had to fight for my place, and I think I’ve put a valiant effort in for my spot.



“It’s been good to get a couple of games under my belt and when I look at it, I’ve probably got more games under my belt at Livingston than I would have at Huddersfield."



McCrorie has made eight appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Livingston, keeping two clean sheets, while Schofield has yet to keep a clean sheet in his three outings.

