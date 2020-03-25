Roma Likely To Ask Manchester United For New Chris Smalling Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are likely to ask for an extension of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling’s loan for one more season this summer.



Smalling joined Roma on a season-long loan deal last year after it became clear that he would not be an automatic choice under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.













The defender has impressed in Italy and Roma have long been considering signing him on a permanent deal from Manchester United this summer.



But the current crisis is likely to hit the pockets of football clubs and Roma are not likely to have the funds needed to sign him on a big transfer fee in the coming months.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are expected to propose to Manchester United extend Smalling’s loan deal by one more season.







Roma want to hold on to the defender this summer, but are aware that their financial situation is likely to make it a complicated operation.



The Serie A giants are banking on the Englishman wanting to stay in Italy in order to convince Manchester United about another loan deal.





Roma are also expected to face another complication in the form of competition from Arsenal, who have already probed the possibility of signing Smalling.

