26 October 2019

06 August 2019

25/03/2020 - 20:38 GMT

Tottenham Star Heung-Min Son Provides Injury Update

 




Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son has revealed he is working hard on his recovery as he bids to be ready to return to action.

Spurs travelled to Villa Park for their Premier League encounter with Aston Villa in mid-February, where the South Korean winger collided with Ezri Konsa early in the first half and suffered a fractured arm in the process.  


 



However, despite the injury, Son continued to play in the game and bagged a brace, including a stoppage winner at Villa Park.

After the game, Son was diagnosed by the medical team with a fractured arm, in a big blow for Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho.
 


Son, providing an update, insists he is doing well and is ready to come back as soon as possible, but stressed that football is not the most important thing at the moment due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Son revealed he had surgery four weeks ago and is working hard to make his comeback.

“I’m doing alright, doing what I can do, working hard, trying to be ready to come back as soon as I can”, Son told the club's official site.
 


“I miss the feeling of playing, of course, but at this moment, football is not important. Everyone’s health is most important, and we all need to stay safe.”

“Anyway, it’s already more than four weeks after surgery now and I’m doing very, very well and working hard to be ready to come back.”

The Premier League season being suspended means that Son may be available for selection when games eventually resume, something which will be a boost for Spurs.
 