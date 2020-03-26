Don’t Believe In Closed Doors Games, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has admitted he is against the idea of playing behind closed doors.



The Coronavirus outbreak has led to Scottish football being suspended and behind closed doors games have been floated by some as an option to restart the season.













Fans, players and managers have been left divided over the prospect of playing games behind closed doors to get the season back on track.



Among them is Gers midfielder Davis, who has admitted he is against the idea of playing behind closed doors as he does not believe football should be played without fans in the stadium, as he went on to add the club would not exist without their fans.





The Northern Ireland midfielder is hopeful that the season can reach a conclusion with the correct precautions taken to ensure the safety of everyone involved.







The 35-year-old is staying sharp, keeping in touch with Rangers, who have provided him with the necessary workout and dietary routines.



Davis has been a regular for Steven Gerrard’s side making twenty-three appearances in the league this season.





"As players we’re in constant contact with the club as things progress. We’ve been given specific fitness and dietary programmes to follow in the coming weeks”, Davis told the club’s official site.



“This is to enable us to be in the best physical condition possible, to be ready for the challenges of the current season being played out to an end.



“Rangers wouldn’t exist without its fans; therefore, I personally do not believe games should be played behind closed doors. Hopefully this season can be played to a finish at the earliest but safest opportunity."



Davis returned to Rangers from Southampton in the January transfer window last year after spending six and a half years in England.

