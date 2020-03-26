Feeling Much Better – Henrikh Mkhitaryan On Preferring Paulo Fonseca’s Style Over Unai Emery’s

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan has insisted that he is enjoying playing attacking football at Roma instead of the things he was expected to do under Unai Emery with the Gunners.



Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan from Arsenal last summer and despite a slow start, his performances improved before Serie A was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.













The Armenian struggled at Arsenal during his 18 months at the club, not looking at his best and he feels it was down to the things he was being asked to carry out at the Emirates Stadium.



He indicated that Emery was much more defensive and he is playing better at Roma due to the attacking football Paulo Fonseca demands his team play; he is also enjoying being on the offensive in Italy.





“When I was at Arsenal, I had different things asked from me by the coach, people were expecting different things from here”, Mkhitaryan told The Times.







“The philosophy of Emery was different from Fonseca, but here I’m feeling much better because we’re playing better football and I think it matched me.



“I prefer Fonseca’s football because we’re playing very offensively, we’re trying to have the ball all the time here and of course I like this kind of game.”





Mkhitaryan scored three goals and registered two assists in the last four Serie A games for Roma.

