I Believe Premier League Will Be OK Soon – Newcastle United Star Staying Sharp

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu believes that the Premier League will be OK soon and is making sure he is fit and ready to answer the call.



The 28-year old has travelled back to his home country Ghana following the postponement of the upcoming games in the Premier League until at least 30th April.













However, Atsu continues to train in the gym and run on the beach, determined to maintain his physical fitness, and feels he needs to stay in shape as he is convinced that the Premier League will be back soon.



He admits to finding the situation strange as the government has banned gatherings; Atsu has bemoaned not even being able to watch any games on TV.





The Ghanaian international also conveyed a message to the people who have contracted the virus, wishing them a speedy recovery and stressed that people must unite to fight the ongoing pandemic.







"The government has banned gatherings in the country, as the UK did, so for me it is very strange because I can't watch football, because there is no football anywhere to watch, and normally when I'm not training, I'm watching football", Atsu told the club's official site.



“But I'm training and doing everything to keep in shape, to pick up with the season, because I believe the Premier League will be okay soon, so I have to train and keep my fitness levels up.





"We are all praying for everyone affected by this virus.



"I believe we must all take good care of ourselves and we will try everything to fight this virus – and I know, if we are united, we are going to fight this virus and we are going to win."



So far cases of Coronavirus in Ghana have been limited and Atsu can continue to keep fit outside by running on the beach.

