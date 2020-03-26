XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/03/2020 - 11:04 GMT

Liverpool Linked Kai Havertz Could Sign New Bayer Leverkusen Contract

 




Liverpool linked midfielder Kai Havertz could sign a new contract and stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season, with an agreement similar to that penned at RB Leipzig by Timo Werner.

Havertz has been linked with a move away from Leverkusen this summer and until recently was expected to find his way out of the club on a big money deal.  


 



He has been linked with a host of top clubs including Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Juventus.

Leverkusen have been eyeing a fee north of the €100m figure, but with the Coronavirus pandemic casting doubt over big money deals in the summer, he could stay put and sign a new contract, according to German magazine Kicker.
 


The possibility of Havertz signing a new contract has been floated and, as with the deal Werner signed at RB Leipzig, it would contain a release clause.



No team are expected to spend figures such as €100m on any single player this summer, but a high double-digit release clause would make sure Havertz can go in the summer of 2021.

Signing a new contract could be an advantage for Havertz as he would pocket a pay rise and play in familiar surroundings ahead of Euro 2021.
 


The midfielder has a contract until 2022, but he could extend it until 2023, ruling out a departure from the BayArena this summer.
 