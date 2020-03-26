Liverpool Linked Kai Havertz Could Sign New Bayer Leverkusen Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool linked midfielder Kai Havertz could sign a new contract and stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season, with an agreement similar to that penned at RB Leipzig by Timo Werner.



Havertz has been linked with a move away from Leverkusen this summer and until recently was expected to find his way out of the club on a big money deal.













He has been linked with a host of top clubs including Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Juventus.



Leverkusen have been eyeing a fee north of the €100m figure, but with the Coronavirus pandemic casting doubt over big money deals in the summer, he could stay put and sign a new contract, according to German magazine Kicker.





The possibility of Havertz signing a new contract has been floated and, as with the deal Werner signed at RB Leipzig, it would contain a release clause.







No team are expected to spend figures such as €100m on any single player this summer, but a high double-digit release clause would make sure Havertz can go in the summer of 2021.



Signing a new contract could be an advantage for Havertz as he would pocket a pay rise and play in familiar surroundings ahead of Euro 2021.





The midfielder has a contract until 2022, but he could extend it until 2023, ruling out a departure from the BayArena this summer.

