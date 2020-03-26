Not Got Our Usual Equipment But Working Hard, Everton Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton centre-back Michael Keane has stressed that it is important for the players to keep working hard, even without their usual equipment, and revealed the Toffees stars have been given all the tools to log their workouts.



Keane joined Everton in the summer of 2017 from Burnley and has won favour under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, being handed regular game time.













The Coronavirus outbreak has meant all Everton players are training at home and the 27-year-old centre-back stressed that they need to keep working hard to be ready.



Keane stated he and his team-mates are using mobile applications to record their daily workout logs so the fitness staff can keep track of their sessions.





The former Manchester United defender admitted it has been tough for the players to maintain their levels as they do not have access to any of the sophisticated workout hardware.







The players are keeping in touch amongst themselves, according to Keane, and making sure the others in the squad are adequately fit.



“We log the sessions we’ve done on an app so the staff can monitor what we’re doing and gauge our fitness”, Keane told the club’s official site.





“We have been sent individual training programmes, you don’t have your normal equipment so have to improvise and do what you can.



“It is important we continue to work hard.



“The lads have been keeping in touch and making sure everyone is fit and healthy. Everyone is getting their work done.



“The main thing is looking after your family and making sure everyone stays safe and well.”



It remains to be seen when and if the season might resume, with the UK now locked down in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

